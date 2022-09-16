Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Selling Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DSAQ opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Direct Selling Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

