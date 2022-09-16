Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Down 56.1% in August

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TTP opened at $29.10 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

