First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 633.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 48,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LEGR opened at $33.48 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

