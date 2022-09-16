Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Short Interest Update

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter valued at $5,031,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Price Performance

Fintech Ecosystem Development stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Company Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

