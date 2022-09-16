Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Indiva Price Performance

NDVAF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

