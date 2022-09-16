Share Repurchase Plan Approved by APA (NASDAQ:APA) Board

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Trading Down 0.6 %

APA stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. APA has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

