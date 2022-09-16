Huize (HUIZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 23rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.23%.

NASDAQ HUIZ opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Huize has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

