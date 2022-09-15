L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $1.17 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.