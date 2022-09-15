Sutton Place Investors LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $721,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,045,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,182,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,896,000 after acquiring an additional 625,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

CSCO stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

