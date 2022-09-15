M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $608,919,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

