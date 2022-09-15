Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.64.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

