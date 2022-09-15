Chelsea Counsel Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,807 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.7% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 247,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Pfizer by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 57,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,699,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,904 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

