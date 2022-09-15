Sutton Place Investors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 416,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $396.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.40 and its 200 day moving average is $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

