Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $919,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 247,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in Pfizer by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 57,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,699,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,904 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.