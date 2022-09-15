Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
