EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

