Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
V stock opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.64. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
