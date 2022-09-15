Carlson Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE V opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $376.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.