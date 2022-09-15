Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $129.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.