UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 30,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $509.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

