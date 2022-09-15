Ninety One UK Ltd Has $708.08 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,388,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 127,991 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $708,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $509.77 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

