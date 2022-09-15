Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 23,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,987,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $307,770,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $185.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

