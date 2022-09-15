Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 2,462 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE V opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.64. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $376.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
