Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $544,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.68 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $232.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

