EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,855,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,011,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

