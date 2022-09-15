Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New $328,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,064 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

