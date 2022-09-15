Quilter Plc Sells 969 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $285.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

