Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 8,537 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NKE opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

