EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,869 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

NYSE VZ opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.