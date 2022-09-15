Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $129.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.