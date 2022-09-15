Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $549,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $129.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

