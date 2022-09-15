Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $228.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

