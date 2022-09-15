First National Bank of Omaha Has $16.87 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $129.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

