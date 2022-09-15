Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,353.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,707,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 455,094 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $153,099,000 after buying an additional 208,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Microsoft by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.