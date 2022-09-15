Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

