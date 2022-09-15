Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 53.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 621,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $340,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,600,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $215,412,000 after acquiring an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $57.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

