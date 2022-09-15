Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,325 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,760,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 56,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,350,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

Apple stock opened at $155.31 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

