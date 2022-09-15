Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average is $160.19. The company has a market cap of $320.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.