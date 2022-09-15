L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $546,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $296.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

