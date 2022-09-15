L.M. Kohn & Company Buys Shares of 2,330 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Dollar General by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after buying an additional 63,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.72.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

