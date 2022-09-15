Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,192 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 7.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

