Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Castellan Group

Castellan Group boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 817,039 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $251,901,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,888,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,368,765,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $143,746,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.06. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.