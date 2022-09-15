Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,879 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

