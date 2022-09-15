Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR brands.

