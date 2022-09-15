Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Trimmed by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $320.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

