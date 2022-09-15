M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

