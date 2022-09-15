29,476 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.19. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $320.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

