M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,038 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.