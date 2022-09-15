M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,038 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPM opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.