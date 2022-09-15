Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 112.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 783,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,815,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,682,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,972,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $116.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.