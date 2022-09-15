Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45,298 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,950,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,865,000. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.